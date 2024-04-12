New tech could boost Hindustan Zinc's metal recovery rate to 98.5%: CEO

Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc is set to implement a new technology in partnership with Bhopal-based VEXL Environ Projects Pvt Ltd to increase its metal recovery rate and generate zero waste in its operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new technology could potentially increase the zinc metal recovery rate of the Vedanta group company from 97% currently to up to 98.5%, Arun Misra, chief executive of Hindustan Zinc, told Mint.

Discharges like jarosite that mostly went to landfills will now generate byproducts that can be used in the fertilizer and paint industries. This can reduce the waste generated by the leading zinc producer.

“This is the first time that this technology is being utilised globally. It is developed by an Indian company. This technology will also help us better achieve our sustainability targets," Misra said.

The pilot project will take about 15-16 months to become operational. Post successful pilot testing, the company plans to scale the project to reduce its dependence on fumers.

Presently, the company uses fumers for increasing recovery of zinc and silver from smelter discharge. A smelter produces metal from ore at high temperatures.

VEXL Environ Projects is a Bhopal-based company working in the environment, energy and water sector developing indigenous solutions for waste management and water neutrality, among other things.

Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output decreased 1% year-on-year to 299 kilo tonnes (kt) in the last quarter of FY24. During fiscal year 2023-24, mined metal production increased by 2% to 1,079 kt.

The company's refined metal production, including zinc and lead, rose by 1% to 273 kt in the last quarter. However, annual production remained steady at 1,033 kt.

For silver, Hindustan Zinc reported a 4% increase in integrated production in the fourth quarter, reaching 189 tonnes. During FY24, silver production grew by nearly 5% to 746 tonnes from 714 tonnes.

On Friday, shares of HZL ended at ₹431.20 on the National Stock Exchange, up 7.45% from the previous close in a weak market.

