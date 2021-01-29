New terminal building at Adampur airport to be ready by mid-2021: AAI

New terminal building at Adampur airport to be ready by mid-2021: AAI1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
- The AAI is scheduled to build new apron and taxi-track to make the airport suitable for handling two A320 aircraft at a time.
NEW DELHI : The new terminal building at the Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar is expected to be ready by mid-2021, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday.
"With a total built up area of 6,000 square metre and canopy area of 1,920 square metre, the new terminal building has been designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours," said the AAI's press release.
It said 40 per cent of the project work has been completed and the new terminal building at the airport is scheduled "to be ready by the middle of this year".
The release said apart from the new terminal building, the AAI is scheduled to build new apron and taxi-track to make the airport suitable for handling two A320 aircraft at a time.
