New Trump towers likely to rise in India

“It is too early to say whether there will be an impact on sales or buyer sentiment. Last year, due to the pandemic, sales were slow but otherwise, we have sold over 80% of the project. While the brand is one of the selling points, the quality and features of these projects play an important role. The Trump lifestyle factor will also not change," said Harsh Patodia, chairman and managing director, Unimark Group. The Trump Tower project in Kolkata, which was launched in 2017, has around 140 luxury apartments. Realty firms Unimark Group, RDB Group and Tribeca are developing it.