‘New Twitter Navigation coming’: Elon Musk announces new change. Details here1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 06:19 AM IST
New Twitter chief Elon Musk has been actively engaging with users’ suggestions for how to improve the microblogging site.
New Twitter chief Elon Musk has been actively engaging with users’ suggestions for how to improve the microblogging site.
New Twitter chief Elon Musk has announced a new change to the microblogging site that will allow swiping to side to switch between recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.