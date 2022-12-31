Home / Companies / News /  ‘New Twitter Navigation coming’: Elon Musk announces new change. Details here

New Twitter chief Elon Musk has announced a new change to the microblogging site that will allow swiping to side to switch between recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.

In a tweet post, Musk announced that the new Twitter navigation feature will arrive in January.

“New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc. Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch," the billionaire tweeted.

The social media platform already allows users to swap between a chronological timeline that shows the latest tweets, and the Home timeline which displays recommended tweets by the tapping star icon. 

“It’s good to switch back & forth. As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists & topics will become awesome," Musk further said. 

However, a Twitter user, Suhel Banerjee asked the Twitter CEO about swiping across lists feature on the mobile application. “But what about swiping across Lists? That's one of the best features on the mobile app presently," Suhel asked. 

“Lists too", Musk replied. 

MINT PREMIUM

Elon Musk has been announcing changes at Twitter since he completed $44 billion deal and took over the microblogging company. The billionaire has been actively engaging with users’ suggestions for how to improve the social media platform.

Recently, he said that Twitter will tweak its recently rolled out view count feature, allowing users to turn it off if desired. 

“We’ll tidy up the esthetics and add a setting to turn if off but I think almost everyone will grow to like it," he said, referring to the tool that allows people to see how many times a tweet has been seen.

