‘New Twitter policy to follow and question…’: Elon Musk2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Since Elon Musk has taken charge of Twitter as its CEO, he has been under the spotlight for his social media presence.
Amid a series of changes on the microblogging site, Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably.