Amid a series of changes on the microblogging site, Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably.

"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted.

He further stated, "Anyone who says that criticizing them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.

However, no further details of the plan has been revealed yet.

Since Elon Musk has taken charge of Twitter as its CEO, he has been under the spotlight for his social media presence.

The new Twitter CEO has finally spoken up about his promised resignation from his post after Monday's poll. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Elon Musk tweeted.

The multi-billionaire added that subsequently, he will only run 'the software and servers teams'. The post garnered a number of reactions from netizens.

This poll came after Twitter on Sunday announced it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

Moreover, Twitter said that it still allows cross-posting content from any social media platform. "Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy."

The change in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has faced some criticism for major policy changes on the platform.

One of the richest men in the world and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has significantly decreased the platform's personnel, introduced a paid membership service, and overseen divisive modifications to its moderation procedures.

Under Musk's leadership, Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

(With ANI inputs)