New vistas for private credit as rates rise, liquidity shrinks

Amit Agarwal, head, Edelweiss Special Situations Strategy, said the private credit market will see increased deal activity from hereon. “As India moves towards becoming a $5-trillion economy, the private credit market may emerge as a $100 billion opportunity. This fiscal, we expect deals worth $5-6 billion in private credit across performing and special situations strategies," he added. Investors said private credit in India is seeing an evolution, and activity has been helped by tailwinds such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. “We are seeing a change in the Indian market along the lines of what we see in the West, where banks focus on working capital and retail loans and any specialized, structured or cash flow-based financing is done by private credit funds," said Agarwal.