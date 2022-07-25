New Volkswagen chief has history backing synthetic fuels

That commitment put him on the defensive in Germany over the weekend after a leak of comments he made to workers about his role influencing the current government’s support for synthetic fuels. In what has become “Porschegate" this weekend in the German press, several outlets reported that he bragged at a meeting about successfully lobbying the current finance minister to back synthetic fuels. The Porsche meeting in June took place in the midst of a European debate over new rules that would ban production of passenger cars with internal-combustion engines after 2035. Germany successfully lobbied to include a loophole for synthetic-fuel powered cars, though a final decision is pending.

