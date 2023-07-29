New ‘X’ logo of Twitter puts Elon Musk into trouble. Details here1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Elon Musk faces controversy over new Twitter logo, city of San Francisco launches investigation.
Elon Musk is mired in a controversy again due to the new Twitter logo that he recently launched called X. The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant “X" sign that was installed Friday on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters.
