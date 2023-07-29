Elon Musk is mired in a controversy again due to the new Twitter logo that he recently launched called X. The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant “X" sign that was installed Friday on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters.

City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

The X appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers on Monday from removing the brand's iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn't taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

“Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation," Patrick Hannan said.

Musk unveiled a new “X" logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he remakes the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and had already renamed Twitter’s corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October. One of his children is called “X." The child’s actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.

Musk has also used the letter X repeatedly across his companies. He co-founded x.com as an online bank in 1999 which later transformed into PayPal. He bought the domain back from PayPal in 2017, saying it had "sentimental value".

The domain x.com now redirects to Twitter.

The billionaire's decision to rebrand Twitter as X could be complicated legally: X is widely used and cited in trademarks, and companies including Meta and Microsoft already have intellectual property rights to the same letter.