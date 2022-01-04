New Year’s eve bookings give solid boost to hospitality biz

Similarly, for online tour operator MakeMyTrip, 25-31 December and the first two days of January registered probably the highest period of travel and hotel bookings in the last 18 months. Abhishek Logani, chief business officer for the hotels business at the firm said, “Bookings during Christmas and the New Year’s eve weekend managed to surpass numbers recorded in the same period in 2020. When compared with pre-pandemic levels, we noticed that bookings to some of the popular tourist destinations, including Agra, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Shillong, and Mcleodganj saw full recovery. Bookings to Kashmir also grew manifold when compared with same period in 2019."