New York City Is in the Midst of a Maximalist Chicken Moment

(Bloomberg) -- Thirteen years ago, the most talked-about dish in New York was a chicken. Specifically, the one prepared by chef Daniel Humm and served at the now shuttered Nomad restaurant. It was basted with melted foie gras and stuffed with black truffles, and it would be wheeled around the dining room adorned in a wreath of fragrant herbs before going back to the kitchen to be carved.

Years later, a bird is once again the most notable entrée in town: the butter chicken at the reopened Indian restaurant Adda. But now it’s graduated from dish to “experience.”

Dressed-up whole birds—including yet another experience—have become the highest-profile entrée up and down Manhattan, replacing prime beef cuts and fried chicken buckets. They’re more elevated and ambitious than what most chefs have served before, let alone anything most diners try at home. They reflect regional cooking styles, from India to Japan to France and a professional kitchen’s arsenal of ingredients.

“Operators—and guests—are always looking for the ‘next new thing,’ even if it’s a reshuffle from a few years back. Also, there’s a trend towards high/low cuisine—see Coqodaq’s fried chicken and caviar,” observes Kate Edwards, a restaurant consultant and former maître d’ at Balthazar, which has its own history with roast chicken.

The Experience(s)

Adda’s Butter Chicken Experience, which goes for $42 a person, starts when a custom-built aluminum can smoker (made from recycled food cans) is set down on the table. Guests choose from two kinds of wood—apple or cherry—and from three kinds of butter (pickled tomato, fenugreek or smoked chile). The precooked bird is finished in the smoker, while the glossy butter sauce is cooked table side. The bird is reservation only: each night a total of six tables — 24 guests — can order it, and bookings sell out within minutes.

The chicken swims in layers of flavor including heat from the chiles, smoke from the wood and the warm diffuse tastes of garam masala, ginger, garlic, kasoori methi (dried fenugreek leaves) and turmeric. To say it’s rich is an understatement; it’s infused with so much butter it’s practically a dairy product. It is, indeed, an experience.

There’s another signature chicken experience being served at the new Nikkei restaurant Papa San, across town in Hudson Yards. Here chef Erik Ramirez offers the entire bird, heart included, in the form of an evolving service of yakitori skewers. The happy meal includes poultry-infused miso soup and crispy chicken skin. “I call it an ‘experience’ because it’s not just one dish,” says Ramirez. “At Papa San, we wanted to re-create the feeling of dining at a yakitori restaurant in Japan—where the whole bird is celebrated, part by part, over the grill. It’s meant to be fun, interactive and a bit unexpected.”

The Maximalist $160 Chicken

But if there’s one place that’s emerged as New York’s maximalist chicken epicenter, it’s the Upper East Side. At the high-flying bistro Chez Fifi, the indulgent whole poulet roti comes in foie gras jus, with pomme fifi and a salade verte ($160). A few blocks away, at the recently reopened Cafe Commerce, Harold Moore serves Harold’s Famous Chicken with over-the-top foie gras stuffing ($99). The dish is not new for Moore—he’s served some version of it since 2001, when he was a chef at the famed Downtown dining room Montrachet.

At Cafe Commerce, the bird is roasted to order with butter and herbs under the skin, then paraded through the small dining room to be presented like a gift to the table. It’s carved in the kitchen and then served with a feast of potato puree, foie gras bread stuffing, caramelized onions and endive salad dressed with the chicken juices. It’s a chicken every bird aspires to become: perfectly moist with a crackling crisp burnished skin.

Moore says 25% of diners order the chicken each night, or 10 to 12 birds an evening. He attributes the entrée’s success in part to making the restaurant experience less formulaic. He also credits the soft-power appeal of chicken, which satisfies the current craving for food that evokes feelings of safety and nostalgia. “There is a psychology to dining today,” says Moore. “People are hit with bad, bad news now, all the time, and this chicken situation is very rustic and has a homey feeling.” He adds, “it puts you back in a place that seems more positive.”

Whole chicken’s appearance on menus nationwide have increased 57% over the past four years (and 34% over the past 12 months), according to global food and beverage intelligence company Datassential. “Whole roasted preparations enable restaurants to showcase their skills and create something comforting,” says Claire Conaghan, a Datassential trendologist and associate director of publications. “Historically, we’ve seen that when consumers feel less settled in their finances, they tend to turn to comfort food, and roast chicken is an excellent option for that. It typically has a consistent cost for operators and encourages large-group dining, both wins for a restaurant's margins.”

“We are also seeing roasted chicken and rotisserie chicken grow in affinity—not just at restaurants, but overall—with more consumers loving them each quarter,” Conaghan adds.

Whole roasted birds have been turning heads in New York dining rooms for years, including at the celebrity-studded Balthazar, which has served them since opening in 1997. “The food runner makes a big loop around the dining room because it’s delicious—it’s beautiful and it smells so good,” says Edwards. “They present it, and there is a ‘tada!’ feeling. It appeals to everyone in the dining room. It sells itself.”

“Right now, I think the NYC diner has been overexposed to typical luxury items and it’s more interesting to showcase a more commonplace item in an elevated form,” says chef Craig Koketsu. This fall, he’ll open Quality Branded’s first Mexican restaurant, Limusina, in the Penn District, where he plans on serving a whole spatchcocked chicken rubbed with a chile-forward marinade for a sharable fajita feast. As a chef, Koketsu says he likes chicken because “it’s more dynamic than a lot of other types of meat. It’s a very simple ingredient, but you can do so much with it.”

The Money Ingredient

The appeal of the roast bird at this moment isn’t just to comfort diners. Chefs are leaning into chicken because it’s affordable. As beef gets pricier, poultry prices are staying relatively steady. According to the US Department of Agriculture, prices for beef and veal were up 10.6 % in June 2025 from the same period a year earlier. On the other hand, poultry prices were 3.4% higher in June 2025 from the same period in 2024.

And for chefs who aren’t offering an experience that has all the sides thrown in, a whole chicken gives chefs the opportunity to upsell steakhouse-style sides: “You can charge a decent amount and make some money on it,” says Edwards. “It’s also a tip-to-tail dish, a lower waste item, so that chefs can use the entirety of it.”

The appeal of communal eating that comes with a large-format bird is what appealed to Adda’s chef-owner Chintan Pandya, who initially had no desire to put butter chicken on his new menu. “Chicken is the most popular protein, and the dish was one of our biggest sellers at the old Adda,” he says. But Pandya was overruled. “So I thought, ‘If I have to do it, what can I do differently to take it to another level.’” Now he feels like the interaction with guests makes it a communal event. “It’s this sense, we are creating this recipe together,” he says.

That sense of community also prompted Massimo Lussardi to serve a whole chicken at Nightly’s, a bistro that opened in the fall of 2024 on the Upper East Side. Chef Francisco Blanco’s “Marry Me Chicken” is a play on a dish that trended online over a decade ago, a classic roasted bird with a bewitching sun-dried tomato, tarragon and cream sauce. “Chicken has always been a beloved dish, but where restaurants may once have found it beneath them, now more are leaning into those simple staples that people love,” notes Lussardi.

“A roast chicken is a dish that feels luxurious without being luxurious,” observes Chez Fifi’s executive chef Zack Zeidman. “The mere fact of having someone cook you a chicken feels kind of homey and rustic.” At his restaurant there’s the added benefits of foie gras jus and a luxurious setting, where it becomes an accessible indulgence for New Yorkers.

Chicken Makes a Move

New York isn’t the only place where roast chicken is trending. Luxe birds have been a coveted entree in London since last summer. And in the US, chicken experiences are expanding. Outside Dallas in Irving, Sanjh Restaurant & Bar has started serving atta chicken, for $75. The order-ahead bird from chef Sarabjit Singh Assi has become a word-of-mouth hit. To make it, the chef wraps the spice-marinated chicken in dough and slow-roasts it for two hours in a tandoor oven; it’s presented table side, where the chef cuts the crust open, revealing a juicy and smoky bird like a magic trick.

In Denver at Riot BBQ, chef Manny Barella, a veteran of Top Chef Season 21, debuted a whole smoked chicken pibil in August. Served only on Wednesdays, the bird is marinated with achiote and citrus and smoked low-and-slow to combine the tradition of the chef’s native Monterrey, Mexico, with Texas-style barbecue. “Whole roasted chicken is having a moment, because it blends comfort with culinary skill,” says Barella. “When done well, it feels elevated.” From a chef’s perspective, he appreciates the skill of getting crisp skin and juicy and well-seasoned meat. “From a business perspective, whole chickens offer strong perceived value and good margins. Diners see it as soulful and honest but still worthy of a special night out. It’s simple food with story and intention, which is exactly what resonates right now.”

