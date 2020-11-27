New York City’s high-end Japanese restaurants deliver $800 sushi to survive

New York City’s high-end Japanese restaurants deliver $800 sushi to survive3 min read . 11:00 AM IST
- Michelin-starred chefs have reinvented their operations during the Covid-19 pandemic
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, New Yorkers had a hard time scoring a seat at chef Nozomu Abe’s Michelin-starred restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Now Mr. Abe brings Sushi Noz’s $325 omakase tasting menu directly to diners, catering small events and intimate private meals at homes, even though that frequently involves two-hour drives to Long Island’s East End.
