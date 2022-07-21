New Zealand Cricket, Dream Sports sign deal for NFTs, fan products

New Zealand Cricket fans will get to access cricket history through these digital collectibles across player cards, video moments, and cricket artefacts, with fiat currency-only products in India.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and sports technology company Dream Sports have signed a five-year agreement to create digital fan engagement products like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming and merchandising through the company’s portfolio.
This will be the team’s debut in cricket NFTs and will be developed by Rario, a cricket NFT platform. Dream Sports’ brand Dream11 has been New Zealand’s official fantasy sports partner since 2019.
Dream Sports had led a $120M Series A round of investments in Rario last month through its corporate venture capital and mergers and acquisitions arm Dream Capital.
NZC fans will get to access cricket history through these digital collectibles across player cards, video moments, and cricket artefacts, with fiat currency-only products in India.
A next-generation mobile game will be built by Dream Sports’ game development arm - Dream Game Studios, and a complete sports merchandise range, to be hosted on its premier sports content and commerce platform - FanCode in India.
The team’s chief executive David White said the partnership represents an exciting step into the metaverse for their organisation, opening up a new world of opportunities for New Zealand cricket fans. “One of NZC’s key goals is to extend our teams’ global reach; to build closer relationships around the world, and to develop new ways for fans to engage and connect with the deep history of our sport," he said.
NZC’s general manager for commercial, Chris Smith said, the agreement would be a game-changer for NZC’s fans, taking fan engagement to an unprecedented level. “It’s fantastic to be building on NZC’s existing partnerships with their platforms Dream11 and FanCode in this way."
“We are excited about the next big leap in our association with New Zealand Cricket, and look forward to exploring its full potential for fan engagement through the Dream Sports portfolio," said Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer, Dream Sports.
Over the years, the company has partnered with other associations like leagues, and players across sports to bridge the gaps in fan engagement. Some of the current partners include the Tata IPL, ICC, BCCI, Cricket Australia, The Hundred, La Liga Santander, and Vivo Pro Kabaddi League.
According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global non-fungible token market size is expected to reach $211.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2022 to 2030.