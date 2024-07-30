New Zealand Government Delivers Tax Cuts Despite OECD Advice

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealanders are about to keep more of what they earn as the new government follows through on an election promise to cut taxes despite a deepening budget deficit and advice from the OECD that the measures should be delayed.

From Wednesday, the income thresholds at which higher tax rates kick in will rise, while families with children will also benefit from childcare rebates and tax credits. The government estimates that on average, households will be better off by NZ$30 ($18) a week and those with children by about NZ$40.

“This is a tax program that’s been designed to support low and middle-income working New Zealanders, those folk that are working incredibly hard but cannot get ahead,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday. “We are proud to deliver tax relief, and we can do it sensibly and responsibly.”

The back-pocket boost may be welcomed by people struggling to make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis, but there’s a risk it could fan inflation and keep interest rates high for longer.

The tax package, which includes restoring interest deductibility for residential rental property and is worth NZ$14.7 billion over four years, also won’t help the government with its goal of reducing debt and returning the budget to surplus.

The Treasury Department expects to collect billions less in revenue due to the tax cuts and weaker economic growth, it said in the May Budget. It projected the government’s deficit will widen to NZ$13.4 billion this fiscal year and pushed out a return surplus by a year to 2028.

OECD View

The OECD said in its 2024 Economic Outlook in May that New Zealand is vulnerable to a negative change in investor sentiment and a depreciation of the exchange rate, which would be inflationary.

“A credible, steady fiscal consolidation plan is important to mitigate this risk,” it said. “Delaying tax cuts would make this easier to achieve.”

The Reserve Bank said this month that while lower government spending is contributing to weaker demand in the economy, “the positive impact of tax cuts on private spending is yet to occur and is more uncertain.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has said the tax package won’t add to inflation because it’s funded by savings and revenue initiatives rather than borrowing.

Furthermore, she argues that the money would otherwise have gone into government agencies and been spent whereas some of the tax cuts will be saved or used to reduce household debt, “which means that overall this tax package is disinflationary.”

“We are turning our economy around,” Willis said yesterday. “Our approach to strengthening and growing the economy is the right one — careful government spending, lower taxes for hardworking New Zealanders, and rebuilding New Zealand’s economic foundations.”

