New Zealand’s Fonterra selects HCL Tech for IT transformation

New Delhi: New Zealand’s Fonterra has selected HCL Technologies to modernise and manage the entire technology infrastructure the employees of the world’s largest dairy company use every day.

The multi-year partnership with HCL Technologies will consolidate Fonterra’s technology suppliers and bring together the cooperative’s IT infrastructure services under one umbrella. The technology edge services provided by HCL will enhance Fonterra’s employee experience to navigate through their business operations.

The partnership will also extend HCL’s New Zealand presence to three offices within the country and will bring around 60 new jobs to the Waikato region as the local support services for employees of Fonterra, owned by over 10,000 farmers, will be based at its Hamilton delivery centre.

Michael Horton, executive vice president & country manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies, said “We have been supporting Fonterra for over a decade by managing its IT application support and maintenance portfolio including SAP. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Fonterra to modernize and manage the entire technology infrastructure. This will enable us to further support both Fonterra’s business strategy as well as the agri-tech sector overall in the region."

At 1045 IST on the BSE, shares of HCL Technologies were 1% down at ₹608 even while the broader benchmark index, the Sensex, was down 0.8% or 312 points at 40,746 points.

HCL Technologies will invest in local skills and partner regional companies and tertiary education groups to develop the local expertise to fill these roles over the coming years.

“Additionally, this partnership will enable us to improve our cyber security framework and strengthen our critical IT foundation. Through our partnership with HCL, we are consolidating our external IT suppliers and through this we expect to make significant savings relative to our existing infrastructure IT spend over the next five years," Piers Shore, Fonterra chief information officer, said.

