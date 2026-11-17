New Zealand has introduced a new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, offering eligible international students up to six months of open work rights after completing their studies in the country.

Applications for the new visa opened on November 16, 2026. The visa is aimed at graduates who have completed eligible qualifications in New Zealand but do not qualify for the country's existing Post-Study Work Visa.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the new visa will allow eligible graduates to work for any employer while looking for a job and exploring longer-term employment opportunities. It also provides a possible pathway to an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), where applicants meet the relevant requirements.

The visa is valid for up to six months and cannot be extended or granted more than once to an individual.

Who is eligible for New Zealand's Short-Term Graduate Work Visa? To qualify, applicants must hold a New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Level 5 to 7 qualification that meets specific conditions.

The qualification must have been studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks. English language, foundation and bridging qualifications are excluded.

Applicants must also meet the following requirements:

- Their qualification must not make them eligible for a Post-Study Work Visa.

- They must have at least NZD $5,000 in available funds to support themselves during their stay.

- They must have held a student visa for the relevant qualification within the three months before applying.

- They must meet applicable medical and chest X-ray requirements, depending on their intended length of stay.

- They must not have previously been granted a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa or a Post-Study Work Visa.

Students whose education was funded through the New Zealand Scholarship Programme must also obtain written approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Education New Zealand.

What does the six-month graduate work visa allow? The Short-Term Graduate Work Visa provides open work rights, meaning holders can work in any job for any employer in New Zealand.

However, any employment must be under an employment agreement or a contract for services. Visa holders are not permitted to establish or own a business.

The six-month period is intended to give graduates time to secure employment and explore longer-term work options, including potentially transitioning to an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Can visa holders bring their spouse and children? The new visa does not allow applicants to include their partners or dependent children in their applications.

Visa holders cannot support their partners for work visas or their children for Dependent Child Student Visas on the basis of this visa.

However, they may be able to support visitor visa applications for their partners and children. Dependent children can also apply for student visas as international students, while partners can apply for work visas independently if they meet the eligibility requirements.

Can the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa be extended? No. Immigration New Zealand allows an individual to receive only one Short-Term Graduate Work Visa.

Holders cannot apply for a second visa of the same category or extend their existing six-month visa.

However, someone who holds or has previously held this visa can apply for another student visa if their proposed course is a bachelor's degree or a qualification at a higher NZQCF level than the qualification used for their graduate work visa.

The new course must also qualify them for a Post-Study Work Visa.

Students who previously held a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa cannot change their programme or education provider unless they continue to meet these conditions.

How to apply and what is the visa fee? Eligible international graduates can apply online through New Zealand's Enhanced Immigration Online (ADEPT) system from November 16, 2026.

Applications must be submitted within three months of the applicant's New Zealand student visa expiring.

Immigration New Zealand has clarified that students whose visas expired before August 16, 2026, will not qualify when applications open on November 16, as they would fall outside the three-month application window.