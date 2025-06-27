New-age channels make ITC step up tailor-made offerings
27 Jun 2025
Summary
ITC is enhancing channel-specific strategies to leverage growth in e-commerce, quick commerce, and modern trade, which now account for 31% of its FMCG portfolio.
NEW DELHI : Packaged consumer goods company ITC Ltd has stepped up measures to develop channel-specific strategies as "new-gen" sales channels like e-commerce, modern trade, and quick commerce gain popularity, offering consumer convenience but also increasing trade complexity.
