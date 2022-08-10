New-age firms offer flexible stock options to woo CXOs

The move away from plain vanilla employee stock options comes on the back of margin pressures, and companies are putting all efforts into cost efficiency. At the same time, unlisted companies are trying out phantom stock options to attract senior talent. A phantom stock option is a performance-based plan that offers employees ghost or simulated ownership. The employee is given notional shares at a benchmark price with a right to exit at a future price, which could be the market/traded price or a price determined on the basis of pre-decided valuation criteria. Therefore, the company does not have to dilute its equity.