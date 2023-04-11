Gold Mining | Newmont Raises Bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 Billion
- Takeover would be the largest-ever M&A deal in the gold-mining industry if successful
ADELAIDE: Australia's Newmont Corp. raised its takeover offer for Newcrest Mining Ltd. to around $19.5 billion, as it aims to seal what would be the largest-ever M&A deal in the gold-mining industry.
Newmont's decision to improve its all-stock offer for Newcrest comes at a time when gold prices are approaching a record high amid stress in the global banking system and heightened worries over the economic outlook. The U.S. company had previously had an around $17 billion bid rebuffed by Newcrest, Australia's largest-listed gold miner.
Newmont is now offering 0.400 of its own shares for each Newcrest share, Newcrest said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. In addition, Newcrest said it is permitted to pay a special dividend of up to $1.10 a share around the time any deal completes.
After assessing the latest proposal, Newcrest said it would open its books to Newmont to firm up a binding offer.
Newmont's pursuit of Newcrest illustrates how gold producers are seeking to do deals at a time when the industry is struggling to make large new discoveries of the precious metal. In 2019, Newmont acquired Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc. in a transaction valued at $10 billion. The same year, Newmont and rival Barrick Gold Corp. formed a joint venture in Nevada to cut costs, after an earlier offer from Barrick to buy Newmont was rejected.
Newmont, which is based in Colorado and is now the world's top gold producer, said a deal would add mines in low-risk regions such as Australia and Canada, while boosting its exposure to copper, an industrial metal expected to be in high demand as the world decarbonises.
“We are entering a new era in which mining companies must hold themselves to a higher standard of sustainability and long-term value creation," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's chief executive.
Newmont said the latest bid for Newcrest is its best and final price unless a rival suitor emerges. Barrick Gold previously signaled it wasn't interested in making a competing bid for the Australian gold company.
Newcrest in February said it had rejected a proposal of 0.380 Newmont share for each Newcrest one. That was Newmont's second bid after an earlier approach was also rebuffed.
The new offer represents an equity value of 29.4 billion Australian dollars, equivalent to $19.5 billion, and an enterprise value of A$32.0 billion, Newcrest said. A deal would result in Newcrest shareholders owning about 31% of the combined company, with Newmont investors owning the rest.
An implied value of A$32.87 a share compares to Newcrest's closing stock price of A$22.45 a share on Feb. 3, before Newmont's interest became known. Newcrest's stock rose by 5.1% to A$29.72 a share by midafternoon in Sydney on Tuesday.
One of Newcrest's largest shareholders signaled support for the proposal.
“We've always been partial to a combination between Newcrest and Newmont, but [were] previously unenthusiastic about the merger ratio," said Simon Mawhinney, chief investment officer of Allan Gray Australia. “This slightly improved merger ratio together with the franked dividend help level the scales somewhat."
Allan Gray and its sister company Orbis owned a combined 7.4% of Newcrest's stock at the end of December.
Newmont intends to seek a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, which would be positive for shareholders like Allan Gray who want to retain exposure to Newcrest's operations, said Mr. Mawhinney.
Gold miners have for years found it difficult to add to reserves in low-risk countries, with many mines running low on gold that can be accessed easily and exploration campaigns turning up few big deposits. Of the 341 major deposits discovered between 1990 and 2021, only 28 were found in the past decade, and contained only 6% of the gold discovered since 1990, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Newcrest's suite of gold-mining operations and growth projects would cement Newmont's position as the world's largest gold miner. The combined group would also have roughly 30% of its combined reserves in copper, “a critical metal for reducing carbon emissions and facilitating the ongoing transition to a new energy economy," said Newmont.
Newmont's approach comes amid an upheaval at Newcrest, which in December said Sandeep Biswas would leave the company after eight years as chief executive. Newcrest named Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe as interim CEO while searching for Mr. Biswas's successor.
