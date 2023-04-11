Gold Mining | Newmont Raises Bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 Billion

Newmont's pursuit of Newcrest illustrates how gold producers are seeking to do deals at a time when the industry is struggling to make large new discoveries of the precious metal. In 2019, Newmont acquired Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc. in a transaction valued at $10 billion. The same year, Newmont and rival Barrick Gold Corp. formed a joint venture in Nevada to cut costs, after an earlier offer from Barrick to buy Newmont was rejected.