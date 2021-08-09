NewQuest, TR Capital look to invest in KFC operator Sapphire

Sapphire Foods, which is planning to raise ₹1,000-2,000 crore through an initial public offering by the end of this year, was set up in 2015 by acquiring 250 KFC outlets. It currently runs nearly 400 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell outlets in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. It owns a controlling stake in Gamma Pizzakraft Overseas—a franchisee of Pizza Hut and bakery Delifrance in north India and Sri Lanka. The company’s sales rose 12% to `1,340 crore in the year ended March 2020 from `1,193 crore in the previous year, according to the latest data available with research platform VCCEdge. Net loss widened to `159.4 crore from `44.6 crore during the period, according to VCCEdge, which tracks regulatory filings of companies with the ministry of corporate affairs.