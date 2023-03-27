NEW DELHI : The decision of news broadcasters to return on Prasar Bharati’s free direct-to-home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish has drawn a mixed response from industry insiders. A section of industry analysts said the mass reach and guaranteed eyeballs of the free distribution medium cannot be denied, especially in a year when India will witness several assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. There is no option for channels but to take to Free Dish if they want to be seen as a national player, they added.

However, considering that the Indian market is cluttered with far too many mediums of paid and free distribution platforms, the ₹199 crore paid by the 12 news channels for slots, can only bring in incremental advertising, and will not make radical difference, others said.

Free Dish constitutes 38% of the reach for all national news channels. “Presence on Free Dish is not optional. A channel wanting to be a national player has no choice but to be there. In our genre, reach is everything," said a senior executive of a news network.

He agreed that the free-to-air category that brings in rural ratings is crucial in an election year.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Rajasthan are slated to go to polls this year. Besides, the general elections, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha will also have state elections in 2024.

Initially, many news broadcasters, which are part of two industry lobby groups, News Broadcasters Federation and News Broadcasters and Digital Association had refused to be a part of the Free Dish auctions, citing prohibitive costs, availability of few slots and absence of a scientific basis to calculate the number of viewers under DD Free Dish. Subsequently, a few channels forced others to join the auctions.

“With an estimated subscriber base of 43-45 million, which is more skewed to rural areas, DD Free has a big advantage of increasing the reach of any broadcaster in this region, said Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, Deloitte India.

“As there is no monthly subscription to be paid and only a one-time investment to buy the set top box and a receiver, viewers in rural areas are specifically attracted to DD Free Dish. A broadcaster’s presence on this platform can certainly increase viewership and rating as long as the content library is good," he added.

If rural viewership improves, so will the ad rates. India has a large product and advertiser segment that is rural-focused, he said.