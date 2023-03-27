News channels’ return to Free Dish draws mixed response

NEW DELHI :The decision of news broadcasters to return on Prasar Bharati’s free direct-to-home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish has drawn a mixed response from industry insiders. A section of industry analysts said the mass reach and guaranteed eyeballs of the free distribution medium cannot be denied, especially in a year when India will witness several assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. There is no option for channels but to take to Free Dish if they want to be seen as a national player, they added.

