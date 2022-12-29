Next CEO must understand Ujjivan SFB’s objectives, founder Samit Ghosh says

They were very worried. We announced a loss because we took a huge provision. Then, with Nitin Chugh (erstwhile CEO) leaving last year, a lot of the people he had brought along quit, and then, some board members also left. That created a lot of concern in RBI. They have put in a board member in Ujjivan for two years, and we have to provide them with regular reports. They were also looking at if we had replaced the management team and the board. Now they are very comfortable. We have a very strong board. B.A. Prabhakar, an ex-chairman of Andhra Bank, is there, and the board is well-balanced. This board has supported the management team during this crisis. We have also replaced the entire senior management team. When we got Ittira Davis as managing director, he had been only given one year tenure by RBI. It was recently extended by another two years.