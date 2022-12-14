Next Infosys chairman will be a non-founding member: Nilekani2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 12:04 AM IST
Nilekani and Murthy batted for the ‘best person’ in key management roles
NEW DELHI : The next chairman of the board of directors at Infosys, India’s second largest information technology (IT) services company by market capitalization, will be a non-founding member, Nandan Nilekani, one of the co-founders, and the incumbent chairman said on Wednesday.