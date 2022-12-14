Next Infosys chairman will be a non-founding member: Nilekani

Industry experts and stakeholders said that it remains to be seen how Nilekani’s projection plays out in future. Abhisek Mukherjee, director of management consulting and advisory firm Auctus Advisors, said that appointing a chairman from outside the founders’ ambit would show confidence from Infosys’ board members in relinquishing “influence" on key decisions. “However, there is precedent of family members in leadership roles, such as in Wipro. Infosys has so far refrained, and appointing a future top executive outside the company’s founders would be a positive step in the corporate governance landscape," he added.