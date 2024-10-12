Next Week: United Airlines earnings, retail sales, housing starts

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SPOTLIGHT ON UNITED

United Airlines delivers its latest quarterly report card Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street predicts that United will report lower earnings for the July-September quarter than a year earlier, but higher revenue. The airline’s profit surged 23% in the second quarter, as record crowds at U.S. airports helped the carrier overcome sharply rising costs for fuel and labor. In July, United warned that its third-quarter results would miss Wall Street’s expectation, citing a glut of U.S. flights that led to airlines cutting prices to fill seats.

TRACKING RETAIL SALES

The Commerce Department releases its monthly snapshot of U.S. retail sales Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retail sales ticked up 0.1% from July to August, after jumping the most in a year and a half the previous month. Online retailers, sporting goods stores, and home and garden stores all reported higher sales. Economists project that retail sales rose 0.5% in September.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

April -0.2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 0.2

June -0.3

July 1.2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aug. 0.1

Sept. (est.): 0.5

Source: FactSet {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HOUSING BAROMETER

New government data on residential construction should provide insight into the state of the new-home market.

The Commerce Department is expected to report on Friday that builders broke ground on new condos and single-family homes at a slower pace in September than in the previous month. That would follow two months of acceleration in housing starts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

April 1,377,000

May 1,315,000 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

June 1,329,000

July 1,237,000

Aug. 1,356,000 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sept. (est.) 1,350,000

Source: FactSet