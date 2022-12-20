Nextracker to supply solar trackers for NTPC’s 306 MWp Nokh power plant in Rajasthan

1 min read . 04:18 PM IST

Rajasthan has the highest installed renewable energy capacity (19.5 GW) among Indian states. (File Photo: Hindustan Times)

NTPC has increased its renewable energy investments in recent years and aims to achieve over 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, accounting for 50% of its overall generation capacity. With the first shipments to arrive in Q1 of 2023, the project is expected to be operational by October 2023