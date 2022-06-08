Nexus Malls sees higher sales, occupancy compared to pre-covid: CEO3 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 11:48 PM IST
Newer malls coming up today are also sized at a million square feet or more, according to Sehgal
BENGALURU : Nexus Malls, the retail platform of US-based asset manager Blackstone Group, has seen a strong bounceback in occupancy, footfall and sales at its shopping malls recently, higher than even pre-covid levels of 2019, and is actively looking to expand its existing portfolio of 17 shopping malls.