Nexus Malls to expand portfolio via Blackstone’s acquisitions

“We have grown from 2 malls in 2016 to 16 malls in 2021. We are looking for national dominance, across metros and smaller cities. The plan is to aggressively acquire many more malls, but we will only acquire malls which are single owners so we have control over the entire property. The business recovery in our malls has been at over 80% in the September quarter (that we did in the same period in 2019) and we are very bullish about the future," Jayen Naik, senior vice-president – operations and project, Nexus Malls said in an interview.