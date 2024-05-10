Nexus Select Trust open to acquiring more top malls after ₹1,000-crore Hyderabad deal
CEO Dalip Sehgal said the company is keen to expand its footprint in the 14 markets in which it already operates, potentially through acquisitions.
Mumbai: Nexus Select Trust, a retail real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by Blackstone, said it was open to acquiring more top-tier malls in India after announcing plans to buy three grade-A malls in Hyderabad for ₹1,000 crore. The three malls will be acquired from Larsen and Toubro (L&T), a person aware of the development told Mint.