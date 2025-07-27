Zolostays' first investor Nexus Venture to check out after a decade
Nexus Venture is set to sell its entire 27% stake in Zolostays, a decade after it came in as the co-living startup's first investor. The company, valued at ₹1,500–1,600 crore, recently sold its student housing unit for $12.5 million, citing focus on core operations amid rising competition.
MUMBAI : Ten years after placing its early bet on Zolostays, Nexus Venture Partners is preparing to exit the co-living firm, according to three people in the know. The startup, now valued at about ₹1,500–1,600 crore, has trimmed its non-core operations and is courting new investors, as it looks to scale in the competitive premium co-living space.