Neysa to raise $200 mn from Blackstone, OTPP to expand data centre platform

Mumbai: Neysa, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform, is in the process of raising a $200 million tranche led by Blackstone and other existing investors, as a part of its larger $1.2 billion round, two people familiar with the matter said.
Blackstone is investing close to $150 million, while the remaining is expected to come from other investors including OTPP, TVS Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and 360 ONE Asset, the people said. The valuation details were not known immediately.