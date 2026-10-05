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Neysa to raise $200 mn from Blackstone, OTPP to expand data centre platform

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read5 Oct 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Neysa's February round comprised about $600 million in equity and $600 million in debt financing led by Blackstone.
Neysa's February round comprised about $600 million in equity and $600 million in debt financing led by Blackstone.(Pixabay)
Summary

Blackstone is investing close to $150 million in Neysa, while the remaining is expected to come from the Canadian pension fund.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Neysa, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform, is in the process of raising a $200 million tranche led by Blackstone and other existing investors, as a part of its larger $1.2 billion round, two people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Neysa, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform, is in the process of raising a $200 million tranche led by Blackstone and other existing investors, as a part of its larger $1.2 billion round, two people familiar with the matter said.

Blackstone is investing close to $150 million, while the remaining is expected to come from other investors including OTPP, TVS Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and 360 ONE Asset, the people said. The valuation details were not known immediately.

Blackstone is investing close to $150 million, while the remaining is expected to come from other investors including OTPP, TVS Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and 360 ONE Asset, the people said. The valuation details were not known immediately.

Blackstone and Neysa declined to comment, while the others did not respond to Mint’s emails till the time of publishing.

The funds are expected to provide material impetus to Neysa’s planned scale-up and deployment of over 20,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in India, as demand for AI-led services heats up.

The funding comes seven months after Neysa announced a $1.2 billion fundraising round in February, combining debt and equity to fund its expansion plans. Blackstone is the majority shareholder in Neysa following the fundraising.

About $600 million was equity capital, with an additional $600 million in debt financing led by Blackstone. Other equity investors in this transaction include Teachers’ Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Assets and Nexus Ventures.

“The company has procured large contracts and scaled significantly since the first infusion in February,” one of the people close to the development said.

Milestone-based financing is increasingly becoming common in AI and data centres industry, where investors are seeking more evidence of execution while capitalizing on the demand for AI-led services.

Also Read | Brahma AI raises $150 million at $2 billion valuation led by Multiples

Neysa's bet

Founded in 2023 by Sharad Sanghi, who also serves as chief executive officer (CEO), Neysa designs and develops AI systems deployed and operated in India. The company provides purpose‑built and cost-effective GPU‑based AI infrastructure that enables enterprises and institutions to train, fine‑tune and deploy AI workloads. Its customers span industries such as financial services, technology, healthcare, and public services.

While specific details on the company’s performance were unavailable, Sanghi told Mint in February that he expected the company to more than triple its revenues next year based on demand and growth across sectors.

Its peer, CtrlS Datacenters Pvt. Ltd has also seen milestone-based financing. In June, it raised 7,000 crore, at a $4.8 billion ( 45,000 crore) valuation. Of the total, 4,000 crore would be infused in the entity, and 3,000 crore would go into a new joint venture, the company said.

The valuation reflects almost double the company's internal valuation of $2.6 billion in November last year, but the transaction came with a pre-condition. Ctrl S will have to meet a series of execution milestones—including retaining Amazon as a customer at one project and securing power and customers for another—or risk handing Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) a larger stake in the company, Mint reported in July.

Private equity funds like EQT have also said they are making a calibrated move into the AI and data centre segments. “We are taking that approach through our portfolio companies. Some of them are acquiring smaller, digital-native companies to add new capabilities and accelerate their AI adoption,” EQT said in a media-round table last month.

Also Read | True North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi

Broadly, global cloud service providers are looking to set up inference clusters in India, especially after the Union budget announced a tax holiday. The government proposed that a foreign company providing cloud services globally, while utilising data centre services located in India, would be eligible for a tax holiday extending up to 2047.

The Indian data centre market is witnessing rapid capacity expansion, driven by strong digital demand tailwinds and a surge in infrastructure investments. Its competitiveness is anchored in structural cost advantages and strengthening infrastructure, while demand continues to accelerate on the back of multiple converging digital and regulatory drivers, KPMG said in a report.

The consultancy firm estimates a $90 billion opportunity to emerge by FY35 across the end-to-end data centre value chain, extending well beyond core capacity buildouts into adjacent infrastructure and services. Building on these growth prospects, several fundraises have concluded in this segment since the beginning of this year.

These include Bharti Airtel Ltd’s data centre platform Nxtra’s $1 billion fundraise alongside Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle, and Anchorage Capital, Hiranandani group’s Yotta’s $150 million raise from non-institutional investors and IFC’s $71 million investment in Sify Infinit Spaces.

Also Read | IFC plans $371 million investment in data centre operator Sify Infinit Spaces
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    Meet the Author

    Priyamvada C

    Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

    rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

    Read Less
    Sneha Shah

    Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

    l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsNeysa to raise $200 mn from Blackstone, OTPP to expand data centre platform

    Neysa to raise $200 mn from Blackstone, OTPP to expand data centre platform

    Priyamvada CSneha Shah
    3 min read5 Oct 2026, 03:00 PM IST
    Neysa's February round comprised about $600 million in equity and $600 million in debt financing led by Blackstone.
    Neysa's February round comprised about $600 million in equity and $600 million in debt financing led by Blackstone.(Pixabay)
    Summary

    Blackstone is investing close to $150 million in Neysa, while the remaining is expected to come from the Canadian pension fund.

    Gift this article

    Mumbai: Neysa, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform, is in the process of raising a $200 million tranche led by Blackstone and other existing investors, as a part of its larger $1.2 billion round, two people familiar with the matter said.

    Mumbai: Neysa, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform, is in the process of raising a $200 million tranche led by Blackstone and other existing investors, as a part of its larger $1.2 billion round, two people familiar with the matter said.

    Blackstone is investing close to $150 million, while the remaining is expected to come from other investors including OTPP, TVS Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and 360 ONE Asset, the people said. The valuation details were not known immediately.

    Blackstone is investing close to $150 million, while the remaining is expected to come from other investors including OTPP, TVS Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and 360 ONE Asset, the people said. The valuation details were not known immediately.

    Blackstone and Neysa declined to comment, while the others did not respond to Mint’s emails till the time of publishing.

    The funds are expected to provide material impetus to Neysa’s planned scale-up and deployment of over 20,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in India, as demand for AI-led services heats up.

    The funding comes seven months after Neysa announced a $1.2 billion fundraising round in February, combining debt and equity to fund its expansion plans. Blackstone is the majority shareholder in Neysa following the fundraising.

    About $600 million was equity capital, with an additional $600 million in debt financing led by Blackstone. Other equity investors in this transaction include Teachers’ Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Assets and Nexus Ventures.

    “The company has procured large contracts and scaled significantly since the first infusion in February,” one of the people close to the development said.

    Milestone-based financing is increasingly becoming common in AI and data centres industry, where investors are seeking more evidence of execution while capitalizing on the demand for AI-led services.

    Also Read | Brahma AI raises $150 million at $2 billion valuation led by Multiples

    Neysa's bet

    Founded in 2023 by Sharad Sanghi, who also serves as chief executive officer (CEO), Neysa designs and develops AI systems deployed and operated in India. The company provides purpose‑built and cost-effective GPU‑based AI infrastructure that enables enterprises and institutions to train, fine‑tune and deploy AI workloads. Its customers span industries such as financial services, technology, healthcare, and public services.

    While specific details on the company’s performance were unavailable, Sanghi told Mint in February that he expected the company to more than triple its revenues next year based on demand and growth across sectors.

    Its peer, CtrlS Datacenters Pvt. Ltd has also seen milestone-based financing. In June, it raised 7,000 crore, at a $4.8 billion ( 45,000 crore) valuation. Of the total, 4,000 crore would be infused in the entity, and 3,000 crore would go into a new joint venture, the company said.

    The valuation reflects almost double the company's internal valuation of $2.6 billion in November last year, but the transaction came with a pre-condition. Ctrl S will have to meet a series of execution milestones—including retaining Amazon as a customer at one project and securing power and customers for another—or risk handing Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) a larger stake in the company, Mint reported in July.

    Private equity funds like EQT have also said they are making a calibrated move into the AI and data centre segments. “We are taking that approach through our portfolio companies. Some of them are acquiring smaller, digital-native companies to add new capabilities and accelerate their AI adoption,” EQT said in a media-round table last month.

    Also Read | True North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi

    Broadly, global cloud service providers are looking to set up inference clusters in India, especially after the Union budget announced a tax holiday. The government proposed that a foreign company providing cloud services globally, while utilising data centre services located in India, would be eligible for a tax holiday extending up to 2047.

    The Indian data centre market is witnessing rapid capacity expansion, driven by strong digital demand tailwinds and a surge in infrastructure investments. Its competitiveness is anchored in structural cost advantages and strengthening infrastructure, while demand continues to accelerate on the back of multiple converging digital and regulatory drivers, KPMG said in a report.

    The consultancy firm estimates a $90 billion opportunity to emerge by FY35 across the end-to-end data centre value chain, extending well beyond core capacity buildouts into adjacent infrastructure and services. Building on these growth prospects, several fundraises have concluded in this segment since the beginning of this year.

    These include Bharti Airtel Ltd’s data centre platform Nxtra’s $1 billion fundraise alongside Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle, and Anchorage Capital, Hiranandani group’s Yotta’s $150 million raise from non-institutional investors and IFC’s $71 million investment in Sify Infinit Spaces.

    Also Read | IFC plans $371 million investment in data centre operator Sify Infinit Spaces
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Priyamvada C

      Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

      rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

      Read Less
      Sneha Shah

      Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

      l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeCompaniesNewsNeysa to raise $200 mn from Blackstone, OTPP to expand data centre platform
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