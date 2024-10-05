NFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started

NFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started

AP
Published5 Oct 2024, 12:48 AM IST
NFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started
NFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started

The NFL saw its fewest number of concussions in the preseason since tracking started in 2015.

There were 44 concussions in practices and games, a decrease of about 24% from last year.

“The reason for that change has certainly to do with changes to rules, changes to equipment, including the Guardian Cap, as well as a host of other efforts we’ve made over the years to drive the numbers down,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president overseeing player health and safety.

The league’s revamped kickoff rule led to fewer injuries overall but there were some concussions on the play.

“We saw a couple more concussions on the dynamic kickoff than we thought we would see,” Miller said. “We haven’t seen any concussions in the first three weeks of the dynamic kickoff in the regular season.”

Nearly 99% of players wore top-performing helmets, including more than 250 players wearing helmets that the league says provide as much — and in some cases more — protection than a helmet paired with a Guardian Cap.

There was a nearly 50% reduction in concussions in the preseason among players wearing the Guardian Cap in mandated sessions versus the pre-mandate average.

The injuries were back in the forefront when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his fourth diagnosed concussion in five years during Week 2.

"I know that he is seeing top experts,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said.

Lower-extremity strains were down by 27% in 2024 compared to the 2021 preseason, the year before the acclimation period was introduced.

“While there is no finish line in our efforts to make the game safer, the injury data from this preseason is an example of how the league’s deliberate approach to player safety continues to deliver results,” Sills said. “We’re committed to building a culture of safety around the game, and this preseason was another positive step in that direction.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Info Edge India share price

    8,197.75
    03:53 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    70.45 (0.87%)

    JSW Steel share price

    1,034.60
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -5.2 (-0.5%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    970.70
    03:46 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -16.75 (-1.7%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,745.50
    03:51 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -93.85 (-2.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.