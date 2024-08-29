NFL’s ‘Bills Mafia’ Tapped to Finance New Stadium With Muni Debt

Buffalo Bills’ most committed fans, known as Bills Mafia, are known for lending a hand to the team, having cleared snow from the NFL franchise’s stadium for a playoff game earlier this year. Now, these enthusiasts are being offered the chance to buy bonds that will finance the team’s new $1.7 billion stadium.

(Bloomberg) -- Buffalo Bills’ most committed fans, known as Bills Mafia, are known for lending a hand to the team, having cleared snow from the NFL franchise’s stadium for a playoff game earlier this year. Now, these enthusiasts are being offered the chance to buy bonds that will finance the team’s new $1.7 billion stadium.

The Erie County Comptroller’s Office plans to open a retail order period on Sept. 23 for individual investors and Buffalo Bills fans to buy a piece of a $110 million municipal bond sale, a day before the debt will be available to institutional investors. 

The bonds will help fund the county’s pledged contribution of $250 million toward the construction of a new stadium for the Bills. The county will split its obligation between cash and proceeds raised from the upcoming bond sale.  

“It’s an investment opportunity with an attitude,” said Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick. “Bills fans will be able to point to the stadium and tell their grandchildren that they helped the county finance its share of that.”  

A retail order period is common for issuers in high-tax states, like New York, and Erie County has historically granted priority to individual investors. This will be the first and only public debt offering for the Bills new stadium, according to Hardwick. 

The offering will come about a week after the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee — a division of the Federal Reserve responsible for setting monetary policy — where they are expected to cut interest rates. Hardwick said the county held off on issuing this debt as long as it could so they could benefit from the reduction.

“Like everybody else, we’re hoping that the federal reserve cuts the federal funds rate,” he added.

The bonds, casually referred to as “Bills Bonds” by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, are rated AA by S&P and Kroll and the minimum amount that can be purchased is $5,000.

In addition to Erie County’s portion of the funding, the New York State Assembly approved pitching in $600 million. More than $400 million of that money will come from a settlement reached between Senaca Nation and New York after a dispute over gambling revenues, and roughly $180 million will come from the capital projects portion of the state budget.

Critics of the Bills deal have railed against Governor Kathy Hochul for diverting cash that could have been spent on more pressing issues. Economists who have studied public sports subsidies have found that the impact of new stadiums on the local economy is generally small.

The new 60,000-seat stadium will have upgraded amenities and concessions, and a canopy that will cover 65% of the seats, protecting attendees from inclement weather. 

--With assistance from Amanda Albright.

