NFRA begins audit of Dewan Housing, seeks statutory audit documents for FY18

An audit of DHFL by Grant Thornton had indicated instances of “avoidance transactions" by the company. The report was presented to the administrator on 12 February and the administrator believes certain transactions by the company are related to Sections 43, 45, 50 and 66 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). These sections deal with preferential transactions, undervalued transactions, extortionate (on unfair terms) transactions and fraudulent trading, respectively and are collectively termed avoidance transactions.