NFRA finds deficiencies in BSR's audit of IFIN

In its AQRR report, the watchdog said IFIN was not compliant with the minimum Net Owned Funds (NOF) and Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR) prescribed for an NBFC of its type, as of 31 March 2018. These numbers for IFIN were highly negative and as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms, the NBFC has to disclose these numbers. IFIN's management contested RBI's methodology and reported positive numbers.