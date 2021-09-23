NFRA finds lapses in SRBC & Co’s FY18 audit of IL&FS arm

NEW DELHI : The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has found the appointment of SRBC & Co LLP as the statutory auditor of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. (ITNL) for FY18 as illegal and void on first impression and has alleged lapses in the audit.

In the final audit quality review report made public on Thursday, NFRA charged SRBC & Co. of failing to sufficiently evaluate the management’s use of the ‘going concern basis’ of accounting and of failing to note the implications in its report.

Managements have to make their assessment about the going concern status of the company and auditors have to audit and report. If managements are not sure of the company’s survival, they have to make the financial statements on liquidation basis, not on the basis of a going concern. If managements pretend to be all fine despite a threat to survival, then auditors can and should qualify the audit report.

The audit regulator had in March issued a draft report. The final report takes into account responses received from the auditor and have dropped those conclusions wherever the auditor has provided satisfactory responses or has pointed out inaccuracies in it. An email sent to the auditor seeking comments remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The audit regulator said that ITNL’s financial exposure to its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures amounting to Rs. 3,346 crore was not properly valued as per the applicable accounting standards. It also charged that the company’s losses during FY18 were understated by at least Rs. 2021 crore.

Audit quality reports seek to verify compliance with audit standards by the auditor and to assess the quality control system of the audit firm.

The report also said that the audit firm did not discuss the susceptibility of the financial statements to material misstatement due to fraud.

NFRA said that the instances discussed in the report were of such significance that, in the regulator’s view, the audit firm did not have any justification for issuing the audit report asserting that the audit was conducted in accordance with the auditing standards.

The government had in 2018 superseded the board of directors of IL&FS on account of a series of defaults by the group companies.

