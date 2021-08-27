Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NFRA flags lapses in audit of Jaiprakash Associates

NFRA flags lapses in audit of Jaiprakash Associates

Premium
The jurisdiction of the NFRA covers all listed entities as well as large unlisted public companies.
1 min read . 09:51 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The audit firm has failed to sufficiently evaluate the use of going concern basis of accounting by the management and thus failed to note its implications in the auditor’s report, NFRA said in the audit quality review report made public on its website

New Delhi: Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Friday flagged serious lapses in the statutory audit of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) for FY18, saying that the transactions identified by the regulator as violative of accounting and auditing norms would have turned the reported profit before tax of Rs. 351.7 crores into a loss of at least Rs. 3,215.7 crores.

New Delhi: Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Friday flagged serious lapses in the statutory audit of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) for FY18, saying that the transactions identified by the regulator as violative of accounting and auditing norms would have turned the reported profit before tax of Rs. 351.7 crores into a loss of at least Rs. 3,215.7 crores.

This impact is both material and pervasive, the regulator said.

This impact is both material and pervasive, the regulator said.

Also, the audit firm has failed to sufficiently evaluate the use of going concern basis of accounting by the management and thus failed to note its implications in the auditor’s report, NFRA said in the audit quality review report made public on its website.

Also, the audit firm did not obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to understand the impact that the insolvency petition against Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL) had on JAL, the regulator noted.

It also said that the audit firm did not perform any audit procedures to understand as to why JAL was made a party to this insolvency petition. “This indicates gross negligence and total lack of due diligence on the part of the audit firm," NFRA stated in the report.

Emails sent to Jaypee group and the auditor Rajendra K Goel & Co. on Friday seeking comments on the development remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The jurisdiction of the NFRA covers all listed entities as well as large unlisted public companies. 

