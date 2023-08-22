NFRA imposes penalty on auditors of Coffee Day Enterprises arm

NFRA imposes penalty on auditors of Coffee Day Enterprises arm2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:35 AM IST
NFRA imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 crore on audit firm Sundaresha & Associates and debarred it for four years from being appointed as an auditor or internal auditor of any company, showed the order posted on the regulator's website
New Delhi: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has imposed hefty penalty on the auditors of Tanglin Developments Ltd. (TDL), a group company of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. for alleged lapses in the audit of FY20 as part of a series of investigations into alleged financial irregularities in the group, showed an official order.