Home / Companies / News /  NFRA cracks whip on erring auditors
Back

NEW DELHI : The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has issued a series of orders this week, imposing sanctions on audit firms and individual partners for deficiencies in performing statutory audits, showed the orders posted on the website of the regulator.

The audit watchdog has imposed a penalty of 100,000 each in the case of four partners of a Kerala-based audit firm that performed the statutory audit of branches of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd for the financial year 2017-18, the orders issued by NFRA showed.

In addition to the monetary penalties, the partners have also been debarred for one year from auditing financial statements or doing internal audits of any company, showed the orders. Besides audit deficiencies, the regulator also alleged the auditors of abdicating responsibility, resulting in professional misconduct.

The audit deficiency detected by NFRA pertains to a period prior to the non-bank lender’s acquisition by the Piramal Group as part of a debt resolution plan.In January 2021, 94% of the creditors of DHFL had voted in favour of a resolution plan by the Piramal Group and the deal was cleared by the RBI, the Competition Commission of India and the National Company Law Tribunal. An email sent to the Piramal Group on Friday remained unanswered but industry executives said the Group has nothing to do with events prior to the DHFL deal. NFRA has also taken disciplinary action against the auditors of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout