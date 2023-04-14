NFRA cracks whip on erring auditors1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:47 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has issued a series of orders this week, imposing sanctions on audit firms and individual partners for deficiencies in performing statutory audits, showed the orders posted on the website of the regulator.
