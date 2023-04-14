NFRA cracks whip on erring auditors

The audit deficiency detected by NFRA pertains to a period prior to the non-bank lender’s acquisition by the Piramal Group as part of a debt resolution plan.In January 2021, 94% of the creditors of DHFL had voted in favour of a resolution plan by the Piramal Group and the deal was cleared by the RBI, the Competition Commission of India and the National Company Law Tribunal. An email sent to the Piramal Group on Friday remained unanswered but industry executives said the Group has nothing to do with events prior to the DHFL deal. NFRA has also taken disciplinary action against the auditors of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.