Home / Companies / News /  NFRA cracks whip on erring auditors

1 min read . 09:47 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad
NFRA has issued a series of orders this week, imposing sanctions on audit firms and individual partners for deficiencies in performing statutory audits.

NEW DELHI :The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has issued a series of orders this week, imposing sanctions on audit firms and individual partners for deficiencies in performing statutory audits, showed the orders posted on the website of the regulator.

The audit watchdog has imposed a penalty of 100,000 each in the case of four partners of a Kerala-based audit firm that performed the statutory audit of branches of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd for the financial year 2017-18, the orders issued by NFRA showed.

In addition to the monetary penalties, the partners have also been debarred for one year from auditing financial statements or doing internal audits of any company, showed the orders. Besides audit deficiencies, the regulator also alleged the auditors of abdicating responsibility, resulting in professional misconduct.

The audit deficiency detected by NFRA pertains to a period prior to the non-bank lender’s acquisition by the Piramal Group as part of a debt resolution plan.In January 2021, 94% of the creditors of DHFL had voted in favour of a resolution plan by the Piramal Group and the deal was cleared by the RBI, the Competition Commission of India and the National Company Law Tribunal. An email sent to the Piramal Group on Friday remained unanswered but industry executives said the Group has nothing to do with events prior to the DHFL deal. NFRA has also taken disciplinary action against the auditors of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
