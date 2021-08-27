Audit watchdog National Financial Reporting Authority ( NFRA ) will soon recommend a new and more comprehensive legal framework for audit oversight, securing for itself wider regulatory powers and financial autonomy.

The regulator has asked an internal technical panel to prepare a draft bill for wider consultation within the government. This is expected to be ready in about six months, said a person aware of the matter.

If the proposals go through, it would be a big recast of the audit watchdog set up in 2018, marking a milestone in its evolution. At present, NFRA’s legal backing comes from a provision in the Companies Act (Section 132), not a standalone statute. This section defines the audit regulator’s broad contours and powers, which include that of a civil court in areas like inspection of books and summoning persons.

NFRA’s funding comes entirely from the government at present. Some of the possible ways of diversifying this, according to a technical panel, include levying a fee on auditors or get funding from the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) set up by the ministry of corporate affairs.

Also, at present, NFRA’s regulatory framework does not allow settlement of disciplinary cases against auditors by levying a penalty without determination of misconduct. Determination of misconduct often gets challenged in courts and gets subjected to protracted litigation whereas settlement against a penalty could be quicker.

A suggestion about allowing settlement will also figure in NFRA’s proposals to the government which could be looked into, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity.

The government is likely to weigh the proposals in the context of the changes already made to improve the ease of doing business and see the extent of what is feasible.

An in-house mechanism has already been provided for dealing with certain offences, which is a way of settlement, said a second person who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

NFRA is also in the process of filling up existing vacancies to strengthen its manpower as it steps up its oversight activity. Out of the total sanctioned 68 vacancies in the regulator, close to 60 are vacant and are being filled, some of it through direct hiring.

Although NFRA was envisaged in the Companies Act of 2013, it was set up only in October 2018 when India was rocked by the ₹12,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam. Till then, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India had been predominantly handling disciplinary matters of auditors as a self-regulator. NFRA has taken strong enforcement action, including hefty penalty, and has debarred professionals in certain cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.