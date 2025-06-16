NFRA pushes for stronger auditor-audit committee coordination in companies to boost corporate governance
Summary
The NFRA has said that audit committees, which are typically led by independent directors, need to have deeper interactions with companies’ statutory auditors for better understanding of future tax savings, profitability and liabilities.
India’s audit watchdog has called for greater coordination between audit committees and auditors of companies in a bid to strengthen corporate governance and improve the reliability of financial reporting.
