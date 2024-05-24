The reports are made public to give the audit firm as well as the industry in general a perspective on areas of deficiency in the way financial statements are made and how they are audited. Though it is not a disciplinary proceeding, the regulator’s report has a strong persuasive power on audit firms and their clients to take corrective action where deficiencies are detected. The inspection reports do not name the business client of the auditor, but explains what is wrong with its accounts and audit.