NFRA will look at compliance issue: ICAI

The statutory filing requirement in the NFRA-2 form is meant to capture a lot of fine details of the performance of an audit. It includes a firm’s registration, PAN number, details of fee received, details of partners and number of employees. It also covers disclosures on whether the firm has quit an audit assignment or withdrew its audit report or its consent to use its name in a report in the preceding three years. The auditor also has to state the quality control policies it has put in place for the reporting period. These details give the audit regulator a general understanding of the compliance level among the audited businesses and offer leads to instances in the corporate world that merit regulatory attention. If an auditor quits the audit assignment, it draws attention from the Registrars of Companies too.