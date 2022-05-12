NFTically, a global NFT marketplace creator & B2B SaaS, announced that it will now allow the minting of NFTs (non-fungible token) without any gas fees on the Polygon network. As per the press release, this change will support those who is looking to get their NFTs on the market to create and mint their NFTs without any gas fees.

As per the press release, NFTically has also reduced gas fees on other blockchains via Shared Smart Contract and adapted ERC20 payment tokens with the option to enable or disable them. It further added that once the user gets their ERC20 tokens activated on the NFT Marketplace, NFTically provides them with the option to enable/disable them as per their requirements. The platform has also added the option to add Tether USD and wrapped currency as an additional payment option for the users, as per the press note.

According to NFTically, it has reduced platform fees for all subscriptions. It has been 1.5% for some of the plans , it added.

“NFTically believes in supporting its users and marketplace owners. With these new features, NFTically aims to ease the load on the pockets of the users," said Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO of NFTICALLY. “NFTs and blockchain technology are shaping our future at the moment. These new features are enrolled to encourage more creators to showcase their NFTs to the world and help art-lovers to explore the boundless world of NFTs," Sharma added.