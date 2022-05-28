NFTs are put to new use in China, countering censorship during pandemic

All told, around 250 NFTS labeled as siyuezhisheng, for “Voices of April," are now listed on OpenSea, one of the world’s largest NFT marketplaces. Many have no price tag or are priced very low, a sign they aren’t really intended for sale. One is listed for 404 ethereum, which on Friday was the equivalent of around $800,000, in an apparent reference to the “not found" error message that can appear when content is removed.