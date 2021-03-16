NFTs are the biggest internet craze. Do they work for sneakers?

The next immediate step for fashion-focused NFTs may be something that Mr. Sotoodeh created purely for fun. A few weeks ago he minted an offhand cell phone “fit pic,"—a head-to-toe photo of what he was wearing—which he claims is the first NFT fit pic ever. It’s not a particularly great photo—his head’s cut off and his arm is disappearing out of frame. But it’s the sort of inane piece of ephemera that can thrive in this madcap NFT world. After all, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is auctioning off an NFT of his first ever Tweet that is up to $2.5 million on Valuables, an NFT marketplace. So far, no one has bought Mr. Sotoodeh’s NFT fit pic, but with only a few thousand Instagram followers, Mr. Sotoodeh isn’t quite a blockbuster fashion influencer. If someone with several million followers mints the right fit pic—ludicrous as it sounds—the crypto sales might start flying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}