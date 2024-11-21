NGEL ties up with Andhra agency for development of green energy projects

  • The agreement comes days ahead of the foundation laying ceremony for NGEL's green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Andhra Pradesh. The project is expected to be developed at an investment of 1.85 trillion. The plan is to produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen every day.

Rituraj Baruah
Updated21 Nov 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Under the pact, a joint venture would develop 25GW of renewable energy projects in the state, along with green hydrogen and pumped storage projects.
Under the pact, a joint venture would develop 25GW of renewable energy projects in the state, along with green hydrogen and pumped storage projects.

New Delhi: NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP) for development of green energy projects.

Under the agreement, a joint venture would develop 25 GW of renewable energy projects in the state, along with green hydrogen and pumped storage projects (PSP).

"NREDCAP and NGEL signed JV agreement for development of 25 GW renewable energy projects, 0.5 MMTPA green hydrogen & derivatives, and 10 GW PSPs. This will bring 2 lakh crore investment to the state and provide huge employment opportunities," said Chakradhar Babu, managing director of NREDCAP in a post on social media platform X.

Also read | NTPC arm in talks with HPCL, Hindalco for green hydrogen supply joint ventures

Pumped storage project is a mechanism for energy storage in which water stored in two reservoirs at different elevations is used to produce electricity.

The agreement comes days ahead of the foundation laying ceremony for NGEL's green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Andhra Pradesh. The project is expected to be developed at an investment of 1.85 trillion. The plan is to produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen every day.

In talks with buyers

On Wednesday, Mint reported that NTPC is is in talks with possible buyers of the green molecule. It is in talks with Japan's engineering major Toyo Engineering Corp. and Norwegian power supply systems company Getek AS for offtake of the green hydrogen to be produced at the hub. Further, Australian mining major Fortescue is in talks with NTPC to produce green hydrogen at its Pudimadaka hub.

Also read |  NTPC Green Energy to invest 80,000 cr for Maharashtra projects

NTPC will offer companies the facility of producing green hydrogen at the hub, akin to the plug-and-play mode available at special economic zones.

NGEL, the green energy arm of state-run NTPC, has been taking the joint venture route to develop and supply green hydrogen. In June 2023, NGEL had incorporated a 50:50 JV with Indian Oil Corp. Ltd to supply the latter's refineries with renewable energy for captive consumption. Later, in October, IOCL's board approved an investment of up to 1,660.15 crore in the JV.

In June this year, Mint reported that NGEL is in talks with oil refiner and marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and copper and aluminium maker Hindalco Industries to supply these companies with green hydrogen.

Also read | NTPC Green Energy, UPRVUNL tie up to develop renewable energy parks in Uttar Pradesh

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNGEL ties up with Andhra agency for development of green energy projects

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.