NHAI files draft prospectus for first InVIT; plans to raise at least 5,100 cr

While Sebi notified regulations for InVITs and REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) in 2014, only a few such trusts have listed their units in the country so far. It is widely expected that InvIT offerings by high quality sovereign backed institutions such as the NHAI and PowerGrid would give a boost to this category, attract long term patient foreign capital and help infrastructure companies mobilize resources for building new projects.

